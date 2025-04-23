Meta launches CapCut clone called Edits, plans feature updates soon

Meta has launched a new tool called Edits to take on TikTok’s mobile video editor CapCut. The app features editing tools, data-driven insights, and enables longer camera capture with easy sharing to Instagram and Facebook. If you want to post to another platform, you can export the video and share it wherever you want, all without watermarks.

Here’s an overview of the features the company is shipping with Edits:

Simpler ways to work: Longer camera capture (up to 10 minutes), easy project management and high-quality. Share directly to Instagram and Facebook from within the app, or export and post wherever you want with no added watermarks.

Powerful editing tools: Frame-accurate timeline with clip-level editing, auto-enhance features and effects like green screen and transitions.

Data-driven insights: Real-time feedback on factors that can affect distribution (like skip rate) so you know what’s working and what to try next.

While the editor is launching with enough features to allow content creators to put videos together from their mobile devices, Meta does plan future feature updates. Some features that it has said it will add include keyframes, AI effects, sharing drafts for feedback from collaborators, and new ways to express yourself such as more fonts, text animations, transitions, voice effects, filters, and music options (including royalty-free).

ByteDance first launched CapCut in 2019, so it’s quite mature at this point and has a strong foothold with over 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store. Given Meta’s dominant position in social media, it probably won’t take long to make Edits popular among creators, but it’s slightly surprising it took the company this long to make its own video editor.

For those that have not used it, CapCut is extremely easy to use, even if you’ve never tried making short video content, it’s on par with Microsoft Movie Maker from back in the day, in terms of ease of use. Meta will want to make sure that Edits is easy for new users to pick up as well.

Source: Meta