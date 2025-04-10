Meta testing a way to let users bring the same creators they follow on X to Threads

Meta seems to be quite busy testing new features for its social media platforms. Recently, it was reported that the company is testing a locked Reels feature for Instagram, which can be accessed using a code and a provided hint. Now, Meta is also testing a way to let users bring the same accounts they follow on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to Threads.

Since Threads is a relatively new platform compared to X and has a smaller user base, this feature could help it gain traction. Today's social media landscape is rather fragmented and quite messy, often requiring users to rebuild their friends list from scratch when switching platforms.

The feature was first spotted by security researcher and former Meta employee Jane Manchun Wong. She shared a post on X confirming the testing of this new Threads feature.

The other site introduces a way to import the social graph from Twitter / X pic.twitter.com/mfjs5TcW7N — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 9, 2025

In an email (via TechCrunch), Meta spokesperson Alec Booker said, "We’re currently testing a way for you to find and follow creators from other platforms on Threads, making it easier to connect with the people and conversations that matter to you."

Notably, the process of importing all of X users over to Threads isn't straightforward and requires the user to follow some steps, which Meta has detailed.

Follow the same popular creators you're following on X 1. Open X and tap on your profile.

2. Tap Settings and privacy.

3. Tap Your account.

4. Tap Download an archive of your data and wait up to 3 days to receive an email with your info.

5. Once you receive the email, download and unzip your data file. Then, find the following.js file in the Data folder and upload it to Threads.net.

Meta has specifically mentioned "same popular creators," suggesting that the feature is currently limited to well-known accounts of creators and not all users. For now, the feature remains in beta testing and isn't available to everyone. To those available upon opening the Threads app, a new pop-up shows up that says "Find popular creators from X,” which then guides users through the import process.