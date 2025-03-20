Microsoft 365 subscribers get access to Copilot for OneDrive

In January this year, Microsoft increased the price of the Microsoft 365 subscription for consumers. To compensate for the price hike, the company added some Copilot features to Office apps. Now, users can access even more AI-powered capabilities, this time in OneDrive on the web.

With Copilot for OneDrive on the web, Microsoft 365 subscribers can do the following:

Summarize : OneDrive can generate concise document summaries. It can create a summary for one or up to five documents at once.

: OneDrive can generate concise document summaries. It can create a summary for one or up to five documents at once. Compare : Select two or up to five documents and ask Copilot to compare them. The assistant will go through each document and list each difference in an easy-to-understand table. The feature can detect differences in various aspects such as date, time, title, author, last modified information, content summary, location, and key participants.

: Select two or up to five documents and ask Copilot to compare them. The assistant will go through each document and list each difference in an easy-to-understand table. The feature can detect differences in various aspects such as date, time, title, author, last modified information, content summary, location, and key participants. Answer questions: You can click a file in OneDrive and ask Copilot something about it. For example, give me all the ingredients from a specific recipe.

These Copilot for OneDrive on the web have been previously available for users with work and school account, and now, regular consumers with Microsoft 365 Personal or Family can access them as well.

For now, only text-based files are supported (Office documents, Fluid, Loop, PDF, TXT, RTF, web files, and OpenDocument formats), but Microsoft promises to add support for images, meeting recordings, videos, OneNote notebooks, and more. Also, the maximum file size for summarization, comparison, and questions is limited to 150MB. Again, Microsoft promises to increase the limit in future updates.

Finally, keep in mind that each interaction with AI in Microsoft 365 charges your AI credit that Microsoft renews every month. Those running out of AI credits can get unlimited access to Copilot features by subscribing to Copilot Pro.

You can learn more about Copilot for OneDrive on the web in the official support document.