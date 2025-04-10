Just a day after the Exchange Admin Center went down, several users, including Neowin readers, have now reported an issue while trying to access Microsoft 365 under a Family subscription. According to the reports, Microsoft is showing a "Your Microsoft 365 Family subscription has expired" message with a prompt asking them to renew their subscription when they try to log in.

Many users report that this error happens for invited members. The main account is able to access 365 services just fine. It's like the whole world congregated under this one Microsoft Support Community thread, complaining about how their work's been disrupted, with some even demanding compensation.

It appears this is a global issue that Microsoft is aware of. We've seen users from Germany, Argentina, the UAE, South Africa, and more complain about this issue.

We're aware of an issue impacting Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions. We're investigating a potential licensing issues and further details will be provided under https://t.co/nEuSQarMf3. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) April 10, 2025

The company has made two updates to its Service health page regarding the error. Based on the first update, the team suspects a "potential licensing issue" that's stopping users from accessing M365 services.

Title: Some users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 services User impact: Users with Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions may be unable to access Microsoft 365 services. Current status: We're investigating a potential licensing issue that may be causing impact to occur.

The next update has Microsoft claiming that it is looking into telemetry to try to isolate the source of the issue:

Title: Some users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 services User impact: Users with Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions may be unable to access Microsoft 365 services. Current status: We're reviewing service telemetry and recent changes within the service to isolate the source of the issue.

This is a developing issue, and the next Service Health update is expected by Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 3:30 PM UTC, so definitely check back by then.

Update, April 10th, 2025, 3:32 PM UTC: Microsoft says it has "identified a recent change" causing the impact and is "currently reversing the change" to resolve the issue.