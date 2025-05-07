Microsoft 365 introduces changes to High Volume Email and extends Basic Authentication

Microsoft has announced that High Volume Email (HVE) in Microsoft 365 will continue to support basic authentication until September 2028 to give businesses more time to switch to modern authentication methods, such as OAuth. The Redmond giant also announced that it was removing some functionality of HVE, which we will get onto in a moment.

Beginning from next month, Microsoft will no longer allow you to use HVE with external recipients. Going forward, it will be for exclusively sending emails internally, within the tenant. Explaining the change, Microsoft said:

“This change is intended to simplify our email offerings and clearly define HVE’s purpose within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem."

If you still need to send HVEs to external recipients, Microsoft is recommending that you use Azure Communication Services (ACS) for email. You can learn more about that from Microsoft.

One positive note that Microsoft pointed out was that it was actually going to remove the limits on the number of HVE accounts and internal recipient rate limits that it has had in place since April 2024 when the preview began. Under the changes, you will be able to create 100 HVE accounts while internal recipient rate limits are gone entirely.

The main piece of news then is that Basic Authentication support is being extended out for three years. While this might seem like a long time, Microsoft is actively encouraging anyone concerned to get switched over to modern authentication as soon as possible to boost their security. The company understands not all organizations are in a place to do this yet, and that’s the only reason it’s extending the deadline for the switchover.