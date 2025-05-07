Google starts rolling out Pixel Update for May 2025

Google announced it has started rolling out the monthly software update for supported Pixel models for May 2025. The latest Android 15 builds, which arrived just weeks before the company's annual developer conference and Android showcase, contain several bug fixes and improvements.

As per the changelog, the latest update fixes Bluetooth pairing issues with certain smartwatches in certain conditions, degraded microphone recording quality in certain apps, and secondary language displayed in quick settings under certain conditions.

In addition, Pixel's May 2025 update ships with over two dozen security patches affecting Google and Android services. This includes the zero-day exploit tracked in the Android Security Bulletin as CVE-2025-27363, which Google says "may be under limited, targeted exploitation."

The search giant further cautions that the update's anti-rollback measures close the doors for those looking to run older builds of Android 15 on their devices. "The May 2025 update for Pixel 6 (6, 6 Pro, 6a) and Pixel 8 (8, 8 Pro, 8a) devices contains a bootloader update that increments the anti-roll back version for the bootloader," Google said.

"This prevents the device from rolling back to previous vulnerable versions of the bootloader. After flashing the May 2025 update on these devices you won't be able to flash and boot older Android 15 builds."

Users will be notified once the new Pixel update is available for their device, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9a.

The rollout has started and will continue in phases over the next week. So, the update might take a while to land on your device. You can manually check for new updates on your Pixel phone or tablet in the Settings app by going to System > Software Update.