Microsoft: A full-screen Windows Hello notice will now greet you on Windows 11 and 10

Back in 2015, Microsoft introduced Windows Hello on Windows 10, a way to sign in to your Windows device without the need for passwords. Microsoft felt passwords were sometimes not the most secure and hence with Windows Hello, users could log in using fingerprint and facial recognition. The company also did away with passwords in 2021 and users no longer needed to access their Microsoft account (MSA).

Today, in relation to Windows Hello, the company has announced that a new full-screen greeting will be displayed from now on. This notice will ask users whether they wish to continue using Windows Hello via facial recognition or fingerprint sensing. The prompt will also simultaneously inquire if users want to keep their fingerprint and face data on their PC.

If a user chooses not to continue with Windows Hello, they will find an option to change their sign-in options and delete their data. In a support article announcing this new change, Microsoft has described it in detail. The company has also provided a screenshot of the full-screen notice that will greet users on both Windows 11 and Windows 10 respectively:

Summary After signing in to your Windows device, you might receive a full-screen notice stating, “Choose if you want to keep signing in with your face or fingerprint.” It comes with the question, “Do you want to keep storing your face or fingerprint data on this PC?” To continue, you will need to select one of the two options available and then select Next: “Yes, sign in with my face or fingerprint. Keep storing my data so I can sign in to this PC with Windows Hello face or fingerprint recognition.” “No, change how I sign in. Take me to settings where I can remove sign-in options and delete my data.” Windows 11 Windows 10

Microsoft says this was introduced around a week ago on June 13, which seems to coincide with the recent Patch Tuesday updates on both Windows 10 (KB5027215) and Windows 11 (KB5027231). And in case you missed it, compatibility updates were released too on the same day.

You may find more details on Microsoft's website in the knowledge base support article under KB5028763.