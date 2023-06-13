Windows 11 June Patch Tuesday update KB5027231 arrives

Microsoft has released the June Patch Tuesday update KB5027231 for Windows 11 users, taking it up to build 22621.1848. It comes with several highlights and improvements and carries the improvements made available in the KB5026446 update released towards the end of May.
Highlights
- This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
Improvements
- This update addresses a known issue that affects 32-bit apps that are large address aware and use the CopyFile API. You might have issues when you save, copy, or attach files. If you use some commercial or enterprise security software that uses extended file attributes, this issue will likely affect you. For Microsoft Office apps, this issue only affects the 32-bit versions. You might receive the error, "Document not saved."
- This update addresses a compatibility issue. The issue occurs because of unsupported use of the registry.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Kernel. This issue is related to CVE-2023-32019. To learn more, see KB5028407.
Known issues
|Applies to
|Symptom
|Workaround
|
IT admins
|
Using provisioning packages on Windows 11, version 22H2 (also called Windows 11 2022 Update) might not work as expected. Windows might only be partially configured, and the Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly. Provisioning packages are .PPKG files which are used to help configure new devices for use on business or school networks. Provisioning packages which are applied during initial setup are most likely to be impacted by this issue. For more information on provisioning packages, please see Provisioning packages for Windows.
Note Provisioning Windows devices using Windows Autopilot is not affected by this issue.
Windows devices used by consumers in their home or small offices are not likely to be affected by this issue.
|
If you can provision the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11, version 22H2, this will prevent the issue.
We are presently investigating and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
To get this update, just run Windows Update and apply the latest updates. If you want to install this on an offline machine then you can download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog.
The release notes for Windows 11 21H2 Patch Tuesday update KB5027223 are largely the same, just with a different known issue. You can grab this update from Windows Update of the Microsoft Update Catalog.
