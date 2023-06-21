The Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card is just $240 right now on Amazon

If you are in the market for an affordable, but capable graphics card, look no further than the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition on Amazon which is currently 19% below the list price.

At $239.99, it’s the lowest price that this graphics card has been available for on Amazon, according to a popular browser extension that lets you look back at a product’s price history. According to the Amazon listing’s FAQ section, this card is capable of playing games at over 60 fps at 1440p while using the High graphics settings.

On the graphics card's product page, Intel writes:

"High-performance gaming has arrived. Enjoy many of the latest games at over 60 frames per second at 1440p with High graphics settings while seamlessly streaming your victories and leveraging the most comprehensive media capabilities. Performance and value in one package."

The Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a 2,050 MHz graphics clock, and a total board power of 225W. It features 28 Intel Xe cores and supports technologies such as ray tracing, variable rate shading, DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 4.6, OpenCL 3.0, and Adaptive Sync.

If you want to dig further into the full specifications of this product, check out Intel's dedicated specs page. If you already have the hardware, you can also grab the latest graphics drivers for Windows and Ubuntu systems.

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition for $239.99 (19% off list price of $297.48)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.