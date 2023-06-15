Compatibility updates (KB5027573, KB5027572, KB5012419, KB5027385) for Windows 11/10 out

Yesterday was the second Tuesday of the month and as expected, Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates on Windows 10 (KB5027215, among others), and Windows 11 (KB5027231). And is often the case, the Patch Tuesday updates are causing users some trouble one way or another, with Windows 11 update seemingly breaking Malwarebytes and the Windows 10 one having install issues.

Perhaps some of those issues might be resolved with compatibility updates Microsoft also released alongside those. These compatibility updates are available for all supported versions and editions of Windows 10 and 11. They are meant to improve Windows recovery.

The updates are available under the following KBs:

KB5027573

KB5027572

KB5027389

KB5027385

The release notes are given below:

KB5027573: Compatibility update for installing and recovering Windows 11, version 22H2: June 13, 2023 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery features for Windows 11, version 22H2. [..] KB5027572: Compatibility update for installing and recovering Windows 11, version 21H2: June 13, 2023 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery features for Windows 11, version 21H2. [..] KB5027389: Compatibility update for installing and recovering Windows 10, version 20H2, 21H2, and 22H2: June 13, 2023 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery features for Windows 10, version 20H2, 21H2, and 22H2. [..] KB5027385: Compatibility update for installing and recovering Windows 10, version 1507: June 13, 2023 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery features for Windows 10, version 1507.

The update will be downloaded and installed automatically but users can also choose to manually download the update. To do so, head over to the Microsoft Update Catalog website and search up the update KB.