Microsoft adds GPT-5 to Copilot and the rest of its AI products

August 7 is a big day in the AI world, with OpenAI finally releasing GPT-5 to all ChatGPT users. Microsoft, one of the biggest OpenAI partners, is not lagging behind this time with implementing OpenAI's latest tech in Copilot and other AI services. Today, the software giant announced that GPT-5 is available in all consumer, developer, and enterprise offerings, namely Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, Visual Studio Code, and Azure AI Foundry:

Today Microsoft is incorporating GPT-5, OpenAI’s best AI system to date, into a wide variety of its products, to bring new reasoning capabilities and improvements to coding and chat across its platforms. GPT-5, which was trained on Azure, includes OpenAI’s latest reasoning models, along with a smart, efficient model, to provide users with the right tool for the task at hand, whether in a consumer, enterprise or developer context.

In the announcement post, Microsoft says that GPT-5 makes Microsoft 365 Copilot better at understanding and answering complex questions, staying on track in long conversations, and understanding the context. It also works with emails, documents, and files. Additionally, GPT-5 will be available in Microsoft Copilot Studio, where developers can build custom agents.

GPT-5 is also rolling out to Microsoft Copilot on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and the web on copilot.microsoft.com. You can switch to the latest model by clicking "Quick" in the composer and selecting the "Smart" option, which was spotted a few days ago. Like OpenAI, Microsoft is not restricting access to GPT-5 to Copilot Pro users. The new model is available for free on computers, mobile devices, and on the web.

As for developers, everyone with a paid GitHub Copilot plan can use GPT-5 to write, test, and deploy code. Azure AI Foundry also lets developers integrate GPT-5 into applications.

GPT-5 is now rolling out, and you can learn about its capabilities in our dedicated article. Microsoft's announcement post is available on the official website here.