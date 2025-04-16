Microsoft admits Windows 11 is offered to ineligible devices

If your Windows 10 PC was offered to upgrade to Windows 11 even though it shouldn't have, blame Microsoft. The company admitted that its systems ignore Intune update policies and offer Windows 11 to ineligible systems (PCs where IT admins block the updates), causing confusion among users and administrators.

Microsoft says a "latent code issue" caused the problem, and it has been observed since April 12, 2025 (via Bleeping Computer). Now, the company is deploying a fix to stop Windows 10 PCs from upgrading to Windows 11. Meanwhile, those who are already among Windows 11 users should go back to Windows 10 manually. Microsoft also recommends pausing Windows feature updates until the necessary fix is deployed:

While we work to address the issue, admins in impacted organizations may be able to circumvent impact by pausing Windows Feature Updates until the code fix has been developed, tested, and deployed. Note that devices which have already erroneously received the Windows 11 upgrade will need to be manually rolled back to the correct Windows version.

IT Admins can check IT10561350 in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center for more information about the issue.

Microsoft is no stranger to offering Windows 11 to ineligible devices. Last year, Microsoft was caught upgrading Windows Server environments to Windows Server 2025 even on systems that had no licenses to run the operating system. Of course, these hiccups are not intentional, and Microsoft usually applies all the necessary measures to prevent unintentional upgrades.

On the consumer side, though, expect Windows 11's adoption rate to ramp up as we get closer to the end of Windows 10 support in October 2025. Windows 11 is already pretty close to Windows 10, and in some countries, it is now the most popular operating system on PCs.