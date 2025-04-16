Nvidia 576.02 driver adds RTX 5060 Ti support, fixes a lot of crashes and black screens

Nvidia has a brand-new graphics driver available for GeForce hardware users, and it has support for the company's latest graphics card release. Like other recent drivers from Nvidia, a large number of bug fixes are here again, too, mainly aimed at resolving crashes and black screens.

The Nvidia WHQL-certified 576.02 Game Ready driver has support for the RTX 5060 Ti GPU that launches today, April 16. DLSS 4 support has also arrived for the games Black Myth: Wukong and No More Room in Hell 2 as well.

Here are all the gaming and general fixed issues in version 576.02:

Fixed Gaming Bugs [Fortnite] random crashes during gameplay [5171520]

[The First Berserker: Khazan] DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED Crash [5195216]

[Star Wars Outlaws] Application will freeze after leaving the game idle for 5+ minutes [5191099]

Game stability issues when playing games with DLSS Frame Generation + GSYNC [5144337]

[Monster Hunter Wilds] Crash after accepting quest with DLSS-FG Enabled [5087795]

[InZOI] Game crashes with error "GPU crashed or D3D Device Removed" [5154864]

[Overwatch 2] Stutter when using VSYNC [5171856]

[Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga] Increased aliasing when using TSR [5125662]

[Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga] Crashing when using Smooth Motion [5209772]

[The Last of Us Part 1] Crash when using Smooth Motion [5208799]

Dithering/banding in some games on RTX 50-series GPUs [5121715]

[Control] Flickering corruption in multiple areas [5118876]

Stutter when using VSYNC [5202703][5202474]

VSYNC in NVCP + frame generation causes issues in DLSS 4 games [5124816]

[UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection] Artifacts on screen when collecting treasures [5158954] Fixed General Bugs Stability issues when using Windows 11 24H2 [5160948]

Bugcheck w/ PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA (50) when playing games with DLSS 4 multi-frame generation [5144337]

[RTX 50 series] GPUs crashes with black screen/underflow [5160845]

[RTX 50 series] Random Black Screen issues [5090505]

General system stability issues [4921925]

[RTX 50 series] System hard hang with 572.16 driver loaded [5107271]

Compute Shader related tests are failing due to "error" [4894179]

[HWBU][DT GB202/203][LG 27GN950 Specific]: Display blacked out when applying 120Hz refresh rate [5044229]

PC display will not wake after extended sleep time [5131052]

Two DP output of the RTX5090 will blue screen when trying to watch protected videos [5167145]

Black screen issue when testing 3D mark with driver 572.02 and 572.16 [5095825]

Primary Blank display showing blank after hot plug the display in daisy chain [4978206]

Display shows blank screen on setting RR 165/200Hz when daisy chain is enabled. [5049227]

Second display showing blank when we apply higher RR for second display when displays connected in daisy chain [4956573]

Primary monitor (AOROUS FO32U2P) goes blank when we HPD/power cycle second display in Daisy chain. [5075448]

GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs crashes with black screen when playing graphically demanding games [5098914]

RTX 50 series displays blank screens on LG 5k2k 45GX950A-B when running in DisplayPort 2.1 mode w/ HDR [5192671]

Black screen on installing drivers and booting into Windows [5153642]

DP2.1 - UHBR10/13.5 link rates are unstable on LGE 27GX790A-B [5080789]

Multiple users reporting black screen issue when disable the "FCH Spread Spectrum" settings [5204493]

[RTX 50 series] Slightly higher DPC latency may be observed on some system configuration [5168553]

[RTX 50 series] Varjo Aero VR headset may fail to establish connection [5117518]

Changing state of "Display GPU Activity Icon in Notification Area" does not take effect until PC is rebooted [4995658]

[RTX 50 series] Display may show black screen when selecting DLDSR resolution [5144768]

[Octanebench] Performance regression [3523803]

[DaVinci Resolve] UI overlay in Fusion page is not displayed correctly [4974721]

The open bugs still being worked on by the driver team are these:

[GeForce RTX 50 series notebook] Resume from Modern Standby can result in blackscreen [5204385]

[RTX 50 series] Cyberpunk 2077 will crash when using Photo Mode to take a screenshot with path tracing enabled [5076545]

[RTX 50 series] Red Dead Redemption 2 crashes shortly after starting a game in DX12 mode. No issue in Vulkan mode [5137042]

The Nvidia 576.02 driver is now available for download in the Nvidia app and GeForce Experience. Standalone download links can be found here, and here are the official release notes (PDF).