Windows 11 market share is quickly catching up to Windows 10

Mainstream Windows 10 support is ending in six months, and even though Microsoft is letting users have one more year of security updates for $30 (third-party solutions promise much longer support), the operating system's market share is declining rather quickly.

According to the latest data published by Statcounter, Windows 11 made a significant jump in March 2025. Windows 10, on the other hand, lost a big chunk of users in just one month. As of right now, Windows 10 holds 54.23% of all Windows PCs worldwide, which is a 4.43-point decline. Windows 11 has 42.66%, which is a new all-time high for the operating system and an increase of 4.53 points (the biggest jump in three years).

For Windows 11, the year-over-year change is +15.98 points (in March 2024, it was at 26.68%), and for Windows 10, it is -14.84 points (69.07% in March 2024).

It is quite interesting to see Windows 11 catching up with its predecessor so quickly, but Microsoft still has a lot of work to do to convert the remaining Windows 10 users. Some of them will migrate to Windows 11 naturally, while others will have to stick to the outgoing OS for some time for all sorts of reasons. Some cannot officially update due to outdated (by Microsoft's standards) hardware, while others remain skeptical about Windows 11's changes and controversial design choices.

With Windows 10, Microsoft is offering the Extended Security Update program to regular customers for the first time (previously exclusive to commercial users), which is another reason why Windows 10 is expected to hang around for a bit longer. As of right now, Microsoft plans to provide extended security updates to regular consumers for only one year.

While all the drama is happening between Windows 10 and 11, the remaining Windows versions remain relatively unchanged in terms of their market shares. Windows 7 has 2.22% (-0.08 points), Windows XP is at puny 0.33% (+0.04 points), and Windows 8.1 is at 0.28% (-0.02 points).

You can find more information about Statcounter's latest data here.