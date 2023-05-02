Microsoft announces major update for Lists promising double the speed, UX optimizations

Microsoft has announced a major update to its Lists app as it promises to deliver "Double the Speed, Half the Hassle". Without going into details, the company says that the new Lists can load in half the time thanks to various optimizations made under the hood. Aside from that, the user experience (UX) is also receiving a revamp. For example, the "Group By" button has received an update.

Lincoln DeMaris, Principal Group Product Manager of Microsoft Lists, has penned a blog post on the Microsoft Tech Community forum. He writes:

To kick things off, we’ll share our favorite update: we’ve supercharged Lists in the browser, in the PWA, and inside Teams to load in half the time. Whether you’re driving Lamborghinis or Lists, performance is the ultimate feature. So if you stop reading here, and don’t change a thing about how you work with Lists, you’re still going to enjoy a summer of lightning-fast views, forms, and fields. But wait, there’s more! These performance updates are coupled with a bunch of optimizations to the user experience that put people, content, and essential actions front and center.

Aside from the speed improvements and UX updates, the new Lists is also receiving updates in other areas. These are given below:

Calendar View Improvements: Calendar view – week layout

Fantastic Forms: A new forms experience to collect information

Turnkey Templates: Approvals integration Custom list templates Flows packaged into custom List templates

Commenting (iOS)

The Tech Community blog post goes into a lot more detail about each of these features. You can view the article on Microsoft's website.