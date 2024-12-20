Microsoft Account license bug, affecting Office 2024 installs, fixed

Earlier today, we covered a scary Microsoft 365 bug wherein Office apps like Word are displaying that the Microsoft 365 license will be "deactivated soon". Thankfully Microsoft has provided a workaround for it as well as how users can help the engineers investigate the issue better. You can find all the details in this dedicated coverage.

Aside from that, Microsoft has also fixed another Office-related bug. This issue is related to Microsoft Account (MSA) and how it confuses the Office 2024 app as an earlier version of the software, like Office 2021 or Office 2019, in case a user's MSA has the licenses for both. Reinstalling Office 2024 on top of it would not change things.

Although harmless by nature, it will certainly scare a user who had perhaps recently purchased the latest edition of Office.

Below, Microsoft has described the issue and also how to fix it, and from the looks of it, it appears that it should be an easy fix since all affected users need to do is update the application to the latest version.

ISSUE When a Microsoft Account (MSA) has a license for both Office 2024 and for an earlier version of Office, such as Office 2021, then after installing Office 2024, the app backstage may still show the earlier version of Office instead of Office 2024. STATUS: FIXED To resolve the problem, please install the latest update for Office 2024. Visit Install Office updates for more information about how to install the latest Office updates.

You can find the support article regarding the problem here on Microsoft's official website.