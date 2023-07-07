Microsoft brings back its $1 trial offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Earlier this week, Microsoft raised the prices for its Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription services for the first time ever. Today, the company quietly revealed it has brought back its $1 trial offer for the first month of Xbox Games Pass Ultimate, along with the same offer for PC Game Pass.

Microsoft, just as quietly, removed the same $1 offer for the first month for both services in late March. Now new subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass can check out the services for a tiny amount of money. The same offer was not extended to the standard Xbox Game Pass subscription.

PC Game Pass offers Windows 10 and 11 gamers access to hundreds of PC games for $9.99 a month after the trial offer ends. It includes many games, such as Microsoft's first party titles, that launch with PC Game Pass support. It also offers special deals and discounts for purchasing games, special benefits for Riot Games members, and access to EA Play's library of PC titles.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of PC Game Pass, plus hundreds of Xbox Games for $16.99 a month, again after the trial offer ends. It also throws in Xbox Live Gold, which adds support for Xbox online multiplayer, Deals With Gold, and free Games with Gold. Finally, it has Xbox Cloud Gaming, with streaming games on PC, smart TVs, and mobile devices.

You can also still save some month with the purchase of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate three month digital gift card from Amazon. It's currently priced at $41.66, compared to its normal $44.99 price tag.

