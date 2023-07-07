Meta doesn't want to give you yet another inbox, use Instagram DMs for now

The Threads app has been live and running for more than a day now and it has already been the center of some drama and chaos. Over 30 million users joined the app within 24 hours of its launch, which was followed by reports of Twitter planning to take legal actions against the "copycat".

It didn't take much time for early birds to realize that the Twitter alternative doesn't offer some basic features. Many users have questioned why Threads doesn't allow them to send direct messages. The answer: Meta doesn't want it, for now.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has been active on the platform since its launch trying to take feedback and answer various queries posted by the users. While replying to users, Mosseri acknowledged that several Threads features are "on the list" and they are expected to arrive as part of future updates.

He echoed a similar stance in multiple responses that currently there are no plans to introduce direct messages in the Threads app and they want to keep the platform simple.

"For now our plan is to not build yet another inbox, and instead let people send threads to other apps, including Instagram DMs but also apps we don’t own. It might not make sense long-term, but we thought we’d start simple," Mosseri said in a comment.

On that note, Meta is home to one of the most popular messaging apps WhatsApp, which the company acquired back in 2014. Before that, it acquired a photo-based social networking app called Instagram and fitted direct messaging features into it. Then there is Messenger, Meta's home-baked app that is solely meant for instant messaging.

"To start, we're thinking we'll lean into being open and steering people towards using other messaging apps to share threads," Mosseri said while responding to a user.

"I don't know if that'll last long term, but for now we wanted to keep things simple and avoid adding yet another inbox to people's phones..."

Mosseri's responses seem to leave a possibility that the ability to send direct messages may arrive in the future if plans change. For now, you can tap on the Share button on a thread in the app and copy its URL. You can also tap on the 'Share via' button to reveal the iOS or Android Share Sheet, from where you can send a thread using different messaging apps.