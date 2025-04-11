Microsoft broke Classic Outlook download as it relentlessly pushes New Outlook for Windows

Microsoft has fixed a Classic Outlook download and installation bug that would not allow users to download the app in any language other than English. The company says that this became a problem as it pushes New Outlook for Windows on new Microsoft 365 consumer installs at the expense of the classic app.

If you have been reading Neowin for a while, you are probably aware of just how badly Microsoft wants everyone to embrace the new mail app, despite many admins seemingly feeling like it's "hot garbage"

The company has explained the issue (below) and has deployed a fix for the problem with a new dropdown for installing the Classic Outlook app in other languages. It has also given an estimated timeline for the rollout of the fix:

ISSUE Starting in 2025, Microsoft 365 consumer installs have new Outlook only and don't include classic Outlook. If you installed Microsoft 365 in a localized version and then installed classic Outlook via the standalone download, it's display language is English. ... The reason this issue occurred is because the standalone download link used en-us "clcid" instead of the appropriate locale STATUS: FIXED The Office Team fixed the standalone “Download” link for the localized versions by adding a dropdown picker to pick the language to install at You can't open classic Outlook on a new Windows PC. Although the standalone download is now fixed, there are issues installing from the Store. Installing from the Store may pull down the wrong language. ... The Office Team says that the Store fix will begin rolling out, starting Monday April 14, 2025. Until that fix completes rolling out, please install from the standalone download.

You can download the app in the language of your choice from this dedicated support page, and view the support article here on Microsoft's official website.