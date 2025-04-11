Razer PC Remote Play lets gamers stream PC games to mobile devices

At CES 2025, Razer first announced the beta version of Razer PC Remote Play, which allowed gamers to stream their PC games directly to smartphones, tablets, or Windows handhelds. Following feedback from gamers over the past few months, Razer has officially launched Razer PC Remote Play with several improvements, including support for the Razer Kishi and all mobile gaming controllers that work with iOS or Android devices.

Razer PC Remote Play works well with iPads, offering full compatibility with keyboards, mice, and trackpads. Users can browse, configure, and launch PC games directly from their mobile devices. Additionally, they can customize controls, record and share gameplay, and more.

Instead of limiting gameplay to fixed aspect ratios and refresh rates, the Razer Remote Play app automatically optimizes gameplay for the device’s maximum resolution and refresh rate. Finally, Razer Sensa HD Haptics delivers tactile sensations that sync with in-game actions when pairing Razer Kishi Ultra controllers with Android devices.

Here's how to set up Razer PC Remote Play:

Install Razer Nexus and Razer PC Remote Play on your mobile device. On iOS and Android smartphones, download Razer PC Remote Play from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Install Razer Cortex and enable Remote Play on the PC.

Sign in with your Razer ID. Your PC and mobile device will automatically pair.

Connect your Razer Kishi or other iOS or Android compatible controller to play controller-supported games.

Stream your entire PC game library directly to the mobile device.

It is important to note that the PC and mobile device must be on the same network for initial pairing. After the pairing is complete, users can play on cellular or other Wi-Fi networks if UPNP is supported and enabled on their home network. You can learn more about Razer PC Remote Play here.