Microsoft celebrates Windows Insider Program's 9th anniversary with new wallpapers and more

On October 1, 2014, Microsoft launched the first technical preview build of Windows 10. It was also the launch of what would become known as the Windows Insider Program. Nine years later, the program is still going strong for people who want to get early builds of Windows updates before they become generally available.

Today, Microsoft is celebrating the 9th anniversary of the Windows Insider Program in a few ways. In today's Windows Insider Beta Channel blog post, the company stated that all members of the Insiders program would receive a special badge, showing what looks like a red velvet layer 9th birthday cake, in their Feedback Hub app.

Microsoft has also released two new wallpapers to celebrate the Insider Preview program's 9th anniversary. One has a light theme, while the other has a dark theme.

Microsoft stated in another blog post:

This wallpaper offers an inside view of our product-making and design versions with different aspirations. It symbolizes the journey that Windows Insiders are on with us, helping us build the product. It’s the invaluable contributions and feedback from you that have propelled our progress, showcasing the remarkable synergy between our team and the Insiders. Every line and detail in this image reflects the inspiring partnership that has turned concepts into a refined and exceptional reality.

The latest Windows Insider Webcast that was posted on YouTube today also goes back in time to take a look at the history of the program, along with discussions of the current Insider builds, such as the inclusion of Copilot and more.

The Windows Insider Program was so successful, that Microsoft decided to launch other Insider programs for other parts of its business. That included the Xbox Insider Program which launched in 2016, and the Office Insider Program (later renamed as Microsoft 365 Insider Program), which first got started in 2015.