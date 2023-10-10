Save big on Xbox games, storage, and more accessories via Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

If you are an Xbox game fan and want to save some money on games and accessories for your console, the current Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is the perfect time to take advantage of some deep discounts. You have to be a Prime member to get these deals, but you can sign up for Prime now and use it free for 30 days.

If you have yet to purchase an Xbox Series X console, the good news is that Amazon has a special price on Microsoft's high-end game console, You can get the console bundled with a copy of Blizzard's Diablo IV for $489. That's a big $70.99 discount compared to the bundle's normal $559.99 price tag,

Aside from that, you can snap up an Xbox Game Pass UItimate three-month subscription for $40.99 at Amazon, or $4 off its normal $44.99 price,

Here's a look at some other Xbox-related discounts you can get during Amazon Prime Deal Days:

