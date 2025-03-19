Microsoft stops Windows 11/10 from automatically uninstalling Copilot

A few days ago, while browsing, Neowin spotted that Microsoft had added a new bug to its known issues list wherein Windows 11 and 10 March Patch Tuesday updates (KB5053606 / KB5053596 / KB5053594 / KB5053618 on Windows 10 and KB5053598/ KB5053602 on Windows 11) would automatically uninstall Copilot.

While Microsoft loves the idea of Copilot as it feels it can help users and organizations alike do a great many things even shoving it inside games, many Windows users including several Neowin readers joked that it was the best Windows update in a long time and they would love keeping it that way for a while.

Sadly, for those people, Microsoft has fixed the issue which Neowin spotted again today while browsing the Windows bugs section, although this also spells good news for folks who regularly rely on Copilot for their daily workflow.

Microsoft writes:

Applies to: All Users. Symptoms We're aware of an issue with the Microsoft Copilot app affecting some devices. The app is unintentionally uninstalled and unpinned from the taskbar. Note: This issue has not been observed with the Microsoft 365 Copilot app. Workaround This issue has been fixed, and the affected devices are being returned to their original state. You can also reinstall the app from the Microsoft Store and pin it to the taskbar.

Thus, Microsoft has not disclosed what caused the issue or how it fixed it. The tech giant simply notes that "the affected devices are being returned to their original state". Regardless, it must be said that the company managed to resolve the bug quite fast.