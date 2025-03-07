Microsoft Copilot users get free, unlimited access to o3-mini-high model

Last September, OpenAI announced the o1-series AI models which are designed to spend more time thinking before they respond. These models reason through complex tasks and can solve harder problems than other leading AI models in science, coding, and math. Later, in October, Microsoft announced a new Copilot feature for Pro plan users called Think Deeper which uses OpenAI's o1 reasoning models to help users solve tough problems.

Earlier this year, Microsoft made the Think Deeper feature available to all Copilot users for free, albeit with initial usage limits. This feature prioritizes in-depth, step-by-step solutions to complex queries, resulting in longer response times compared to standard Copilot interactions. Due to positive user feedback, Microsoft later removed these usage limits, effectively providing unrestricted access to OpenAI's reasoning model.



OpenAI's o3-mini is their latest, most cost-effective model. With overall intelligence comparable to the OpenAI o1 model, o3‑mini delivers faster performance and improved efficiency. OpenAI offers the o3-mini model to free ChatGPT users, operating at medium settings. Paid ChatGPT plan users can select o3-mini-high from the model picker. However, ChatGPT Pro subscribers enjoy unlimited access to both o3-mini and o3-mini-high.



Today, Microsoft announced an enhancement to the Copilot Think Deeper feature, now powered by OpenAI's most recent o3-mini-high model. Essentially, Microsoft is extending access to a reasoning model equivalent to ChatGPT Pro's capabilities to all Copilot users, at no cost.

Think Deeper just got smarter. Now powered by o3-mini-high free in Copilot. That means fresher insights, more relevant answers, and AI that keeps up with the world, right when you need it. https://t.co/ckjAhu9PFJ — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) March 6, 2025

This move by Microsoft democratizes access to powerful AI reasoning tools for a wider audience. However, Copilot faces a user acquisition challenge against ChatGPT despite its free access to advanced AI models, leading Microsoft to employ promotional tactics within Bing, especially during searches for rival AI assistants.