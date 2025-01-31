Microsoft Copilot makes OpenAI's o1 reasoning model free for everyone

In September 2024, OpenAI launched the o1 series of AI models designed to spend more time thinking before they respond. These models reason through complex tasks and can solve harder problems than other leading AI models in science, coding, and math. For the past few months, the o1 series models have been available to ChatGPT users with ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and ChatGPT Team accounts.

In October 2024, Microsoft announced a new Copilot Labs feature called Think Deeper for Copilot Pro users. This feature uses OpenAI's o1 reasoning models to help users solve tough problems.

Today, Microsoft announced that it is making the Think Deeper feature free for all Copilot users. This means that OpenAI's o1 reasoning models are now available for free, which is an incredible value for interested users. The Think Deeper feature will take more time to respond than regular Copilot queries. However, it can deliver detailed, step-by-step answers to challenging questions.

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman wrote the following regarding the launch of the Think Deeper feature for Copilot users:

“The possible uses here are really infinite. I'm genuinely so excited that our tens of millions of users are all getting this opportunity. We've got so much more in the pipeline right now that I can't wait to tell you about. But in the meantime, life is full of chaos and complex problems. Let Think Deeper shoulder some of the mental load!”

To use the new "Think Deeper" feature, users can go to the Copilot website or mobile app and select the "Think Deeper" button in the query bar before entering their query. In about 30 seconds, users will receive a detailed answer. This development marks a significant step toward making advanced AI capability more accessible and helpful to a wider audience.