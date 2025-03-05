Microsoft promotes Copilot through Bing searches for competing AI assistants

Microsoft is at it again! The tech giant is now testing a new, and perhaps somewhat odd, strategy to drive users to its Copilot AI assistant. Microsoft is using Bing's search results in a way that directly targets users looking for Copilot's competitors.

Microsoft's latest marketing tactic involves a new interactive "Copilot block" within Bing search results. If you use Bing to search for popular AI assistants like Gemini, Grok, Claude, ChatGPT, or Perplexity, you won't just see the usual list of links. Instead, you'll be greeted with a prominent box that allows you to type a message directly to Microsoft Copilot. Hitting "Enter" on your message launches Copilot in a brand new tab, ready for you to continue the conversation.

This is not Microsoft's first attempt at using the Bing search results page to promote its other products and services. Earlier this year, Bing briefly mimicked the Google homepage design when users searched for "Google." After significant user pushback, Microsoft reversed course.

Later, Microsoft came up with a more subtle approach. Searching for "Google" on Bing would display a second search bar at the top of the results, pre-focused so that any further typing would be processed by Bing, not Google. These attempts highlight Microsoft's aggressive tactics to use its search engine to promote its own ecosystem.