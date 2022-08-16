Report: Windows 11 22H2 "Sun Valley 2" apparently going public on September 20

Earlier this year, in May, when Microsoft had confirmed via a blog post that Build 22621 was the Windows 11 22H2 (Sun Valley 2) RTM candidate. It had also released some additional details which kind of hinted at the potential general availability date for the next major Windows 11 feature update. Although not set in stone back then, it was pretty obvious that the event was happening after September 5.

As it turns out, our guesstimation was probably pretty spot on, as there are now multiple reports alleging that Microsoft is going to be making Windows 11 22H2 (codenamed Sun Valley 2 or SV2) public on the 20th of September. It will be apparently be served via the Windows Update option in the Settings.

For those on Windows 11 21H2, which is the original release, it should be a seamless upgrade process as the system requirements haven't changed.

Here is a quick rundown of all the features users can expect on the next Windows feature update:

App folders in Start menu

Resizable pinned area in Start menu

Drag and Drop on the Taskbar

Focus Assist integration with Notification Center

New “spotlight” wallpaper feature

New Voice Access accessibility feature

New Live Captions accessibility feature

New gestures and animations for touch users

New snap layouts bar when moving app windows

New Task Manager app

New “Suggested Actions” feature when copying dates/numbers

Tabs in File Explorer

Better OneDrive integration with File Explorer

Numerous UI improvements and consistency updates

If you want a more in-depth look at all the new stuff you can expect, check this article here.

Source: Windows Central via The Verge