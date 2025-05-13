Microsoft cuts 3% of its workforce in a new wave of layoffs

Microsoft has just announced a new wave of layoffs. The company is letting go of about 3% of its global workforce, which roughly amounts to 6,000 workers across countries and departments. The company told CNBC that it continues "to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace."

This is the second-largest round of layoffs at Microsoft after the company cut off 10,000 workers in January 2023, which represented 5% of the total workforce worldwide. Then, the Mixed Reality division responsible for developing the HoloLens took the biggest hit, with nearly half the jobs eliminated.

At the moment, there is no information about which departments are most affected. CNBC reports that the decision was made to reduce management layers across the company. It arrives just two weeks after Microsoft reported strong Q3 2025 financial results, with revenue reaching over $70 billion.

Following the news about layoffs, Microsoft shares dropped by 0.26% to $448.07 per share and continue declining.