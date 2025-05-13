Spotify updates its AI DJ to provide a more real-life, DJ-like experience

When Spotify launched its AI DJ feature in 2023, it became an instant hit. Using this feature, you can have Spotify play a playlist specially curated for you based on your music taste. However, one pattern users started to notice after using it for some time was that it constantly played the same songs repeatedly.

Possibly to address this issue and give the AI DJ a more real-life DJ-like experience, Spotify now allows you to interact with the DJ and ask it to play music of your choice. So, if you are not happy with the track the DJ is playing, you can use voice commands to ask it to update the playlist.

For instance, if the DJ is playing indie tracks, but your mood calls for some electronic beats, you can give a voice command such as, “Please play some electronic beats,” and the DJ will update the playlist according to your request.

DJ X, which is the name of Spotify's AI DJ, currently only accepts requests in English. Furthermore, this feature is available exclusively to Premium users living in 50 countries, including Australia, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and more.

That said, to use the Spotify DJ AI feature, you need to tap its icon on the homepage, and the DJ will automatically start playing music tracks based on your preferences. If you want to change the type of track the DJ is playing, simply press and hold the DJ button in the bottom-right corner and give your command after you hear a beep sound.

The AI feature will reportedly only accept music-related requests. This means that if you want to command it to play a podcast or audiobook, you will have to wait for Spotify to implement this capability in a future update.