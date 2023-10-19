Microsoft Edge 120 is now available in the Dev Channel

Microsoft Edge 120 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel. The company released a new feature update with a few changes, such as PDF translation improvements, visual changes for tab auto grouping, and several reliability improvements.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 120.0.2165.1?

Added features: Added extension API to toggle translate on PDF toolbar.

Added rounded border around the tab strip view in auto grouping suggestions bubble.

Added sign in requirement for uploading from phone.

Added share page action view to location bar.

Added nurturing notifications to show users that import from FRE onetime import screen is successful/Failed. Improved reliability: Fixed a split tab restore related crash.

Fixed a crash in Account transfer (calling Google Play services) and added intent support.

Eliminated extraneous browser window when opening a workspace on startup.

Android: Fixed discover first session cookie issue & refresh discover logic.

WebView2 Mac: Fixed Click cmd + w on WebView2 Mac sample and the program crashes

Mac: Fixed a crash when browser enters full screen

iOS: Fixed a crash caused by read aloud tab helper being released before language detection tab helper.

iOS: Fixed a crash caused by a URL that is not long enough. Changed behavior: Fixed a bug when EM toggle and VPN toggle are not showing up correctly when enabled in Arabic.

Edge chat rebranding to Copilot in FRE

Update Wide vine to 4.10.2710.0

Fixed a bug when cookies are getting reimported again and again.

Fixed a bug where only the first cookie was getting imported in merge logic.

Fixed a bug when suggestions popup inside invite dialog no longer dismisses on clicking outside the popup in workspaces.

Fixed an issue with wrong web contents being selected when creating a new tab from fluid.

Fixed an issue where after creating a folder with the same name, the previously created folder name disappears in favorites.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website. The browser is available on Windows 11, 10, macOS, Linux, and Android. Public release for version 120 is expected in early December 2023.