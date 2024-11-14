Microsoft Edge 132.0.2945.0 is out in Dev Channel with fixes for multiple crashes

Edge Insiders have a new browser build to test this week. Version 132.0.2945.0 arrived on all supported platforms, with Android and iOS having the biggest number of fixes. There are no new features in the update, so enjoy a list of under-the-hood improvements.

Added Features: Implemented a feature to display elevated settings buttons in webUI2. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue that caused the browser to crash when logging out after switching between landscape and portrait modes on an iPad.

Resolved an issue where logging into an AAD account caused a crash on iOS. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the close tab ‘X’ was too small in Game Assist.

Resolved an issue where a diamond flashed in the wallpaper on the new tab page when browser was restarted.

Resolved an issue where the tab group button was incorrectly displayed in the favorites bar.

Resolved an issue where browser was failing to shut down from Kiosk mode.

Fixed an issue where clicking ‘Share’ on the PDF toolbar would redirect to the share option in the address bar.

Resolved an issue by updating the ‘Game Assist’ entry point in Settings to ‘Game Assist (Preview)’. Android: Resolved an issue where the contents of the address bar loaded before the address bar box itself became visible on Android. iOS: Resolved an issue where the top sites in the ZIP container could slide up and down on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the ‘Add to Reading List’ option incorrectly appeared in the context menu on iOS when pressing any link.

Resolved an issue where the security lock icon in the omnibox displayed an incorrect color on iOS. Mac: Resolved an issue where keyboard shortcuts (Cmd+V, Cmd+C, Cmd+V) were not functioning on extension side panels in browser for Mac.

Fixed an issue where launching browser triggered a pop-up stating, ‘Microsoft Canary would like to access data from other apps on Mac’.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website. The browser works on Windows 10, 11, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.