Microsoft Edge 137 is out in Dev Channel with WebUI improvements and more

Following the release of Copilot Vision in Microsoft Edge and Edge 136 in the Beta Channel, Microsoft is bringing Edge 137 from the Canary Channel to Dev. Edge Insiders can download build 137.0.3255.0 with WebUI improvements and a typically long list of various fixes, small patches, and other changes. Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Added a row of buttons to the tab search app in Web UI. Improved Behavior: Resolved a corner case crash issue with Settings Navigation on Android.

Resolved an issue where a crash occurred after logging into an AAD/MSA account on iOS.

Resolved an issue where browser would crash on Android after switching the theme, and then changing the position of the address bar on the Appearance and Layout page.

Resolved a crash issue in Start, Home, and NTP within the settings. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue by updating the color of the loading screen in the Game Assist widget.

Resolved an issue when setting the page color to desert or white caused most of the Settings navigation bar to become invisible on edge://settings/appearance.

Resolved an issue where items in a subfolder would open after clicking 'Open all () in new tab group' under Favorites.

Resolved an issue where text overlapped with the 'Import Favorites' folder in the Favorites bar. iOS: Resolved an issue where the PDF continued to be read after exiting the PDF read-aloud feature on iOS. Android: Resolved an issue where the Copilot error page supported half-screen view on Android.

Fixed an issue where the refresh button in the web search box was unresponsive on Android.

Fixed an issue where the new chat icon was missing in the upper right corner of the page after entering Copilot from NTP on Android. Mac: Resolved an issue where avatars failed to load on the 'Choose an account' screen on Mac.

Microsoft Edge Dev is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. You can download it from the official website. Version 136 is expected in the Stable Channel during the week of May 1, 2025.