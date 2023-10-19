Windows 11 build 25977 now lets you install network drivers during the initial setup (OOBE)

Windows 11 build 25977, released on October 18, 2023, in the Canary Channel, contains several network-related changes, such as sharing Wi-Fi passwords and connecting to a hotspot using QR codes, animated icons, and SMB improvements. However, there is one more thing, this time undocumented.

The official ISO files for build 25977 helped users discover another network change, this time during the initial setup, also known as out-of-box experience or OOBE (via @WilliamLenharo on X).

Windows 11 is infamous for its internet connection requirements during the setup, and the new change will help ensure you are connected to the internet when setting up a new machine. With build 25977, the operating system suggests installing network drivers if it fails to detect a Wi-Fi network or wired connection.

That is a useful addition to the setup process, particularly if you want to restore using the new Windows Backup app integrated into Windows 11's OOBE.

In addition to displaying an "Install driver" button (clicking it opens a File Explorer window you can use to locate the needed driver), the setup screen shows a small tip for less-experienced customers:

You'll need an internet connection to continue setting up your device. Once connected, you'll get the latest features and security updates. If you need a driver, you should get it from your OEM's website, or from the maker of your network card.

Sadly, there is still no apparent button to skip connecting to the internet and create an offline account. However, the famous oobe\bypassnro command still works. If you do not want to sign in with a Microsoft Account to your Windows 11 PC, press Shift + F10 to launch Command Prompt, type oobe\bypassnro, and press Enter. That will restart your computer, allowing you to create a local account and skip the "Let's connect you to a network" step.