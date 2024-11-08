Microsoft Edge 132 Dev gets improvemens for profiles and Workspaces

Microsoft Edge 132.0.2931.1 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel. This week's feature update is traditionally packed with fixed and minor improvements, plus additional enhancements for profiles (there is now a new avatar entry in the overflow menu in Edge on iOS), Workspaces improvements, and more.

Here is the full changelog:

Added Features: Included avatar entry in the overflow menu on iOS.

Added a profile settings page with a quick sign-in button in WebUI2.

Added a new tab for Cached Data in Workspaces. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue where Game Assist would crash when switching to a tab from another application.

Resolved an issue where browser would crash after right clicking the ‘Quit app’ option in the site icon.

Resolved an issue where clicking the overflow menu button in InPrivate mode caused browser to crash on iOS. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the height of the Favorites hub popup differed from that of the History popup.

Resolved an issue where a red dot would appear on the Share button on the privacy page.

Fixed an issue where the window caption controls were misaligned when horizontal tabs were hidden in the tab center.

Resolved an issue where, in ‘Internet Explorer mode’, split screen web content was overlapping with the search flyout.

Resolved an issue where certain webpages failed to display the tab icon after a URL change, despite having ‘favicon URL’ in their tab groups. iOS: Resolved an issue where the contents of the address bar were not centered on iOS.

Resolved an issue when switching between horizontal and vertical modes on the zip screen caused the wallpaper to flash on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the feedback button was hidden in Safe Mode on iOS. Android: Resolved an issue where the reading icon continued to appear while scrolling down the page on Android, even after the reader button was turned off.

Fixed an issue where the Forward and Backward buttons did not display correctly on the New Tab Page (NTP) in Android.

Fixed an issue where browser remained in InPrivate mode when put in the background and continued to use InPrivate mode for voice searches on Android.

Microsoft Edge 132 Dev is available for all supported platforms (minus iOS) on the official Edge Insider website. Version 132 is expected in the Stable Channel on the week of January 9, 2025.