Microsoft Edge gets security patches for vulnerabilities exploited in the wild

Microsoft Edge users can download a new minor update for the browser, version 136.0.3240.76, which addresses "various bugs and performance issues" and resolves security patches.

Unlike Edge 137, which recently arrived in the Beta Channel and removed many features from the browser, version 136.0.3240.76 does not include any functional changes. More importantly, it fixes a security vulnerability that is known to be exploited in the wild. In other words, hackers are already using the Chromium security hole for attacks.

The vulnerability in question is CVE-2025-4664, dubbed "Insufficient policy enforcement in Loader." It is a high-severity vulnerability that allows hackers to trick the browser into revealing information from other websites, which could lead to sensitive information leaks. Google has already patched the vulnerability, and other Chromium-based browsers, including Edge, are now following suit.

The second patched vulnerability is CVE-2025-4609, "Incorrect handle provided in unspecified circumstances in Mojo." This one also originates from Chrome, but specific details have not been disclosed yet.

The release notes also mention fixed bugs and performance issues, but Microsoft does not list any specific improvements, so we will have to take the company's word for it. Last week, though, Microsoft released another small update for the Edge browser to address the non-working Microsoft Editor spellchecker and fix other security vulnerabilities.

Microsoft Edge will update itself automatically in the background and apply the latest updates between launches. However, you can speed things up by navigating to edge://settings/help. This will force Edge to check for available updates and apply them right now (a restart is required).