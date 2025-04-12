Edge 136 lands in Beta with multiple improvements to Settings and more

In addition to a new Dev build for Edge Insiders, Microsoft dropped a big update for testing in the Beta Channel. Version 136, namely 136.0.3240.8, is now available for testing ahead of its Stable Channel release. In this update, Microsoft is bringing a lot of improvements to the settings section, including navigations, alerts, your profile badge, a new page for extensions, and more.

Here is the changelog:

Change to Microsoft Edge Updates Alerting . Updates to Microsoft Edge now appear as a badge on the Settings and more menu (the “…” on the menu bar).

. Updates to Microsoft Edge now appear as a badge on the Settings and more menu (the “…” on the menu bar). Enhancements to performance, secure network, and edge updates . Microsoft is introducing two improvements to the Settings and more menu (“…” on the menu bar). The first makes it easier to discover when a user can update their browser from the Settings and more menu. Second, browser essentials is being separated into two distinct experiences (Performance, Secure Network) - both available from the Settings and more menu. Note: These features are a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see these features, check back as we continue our rollout.

. Microsoft is introducing two improvements to the Settings and more menu (“…” on the menu bar). The first makes it easier to discover when a user can update their browser from the Settings and more menu. Second, browser essentials is being separated into two distinct experiences (Performance, Secure Network) - both available from the Settings and more menu. Note: These features are a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see these features, check back as we continue our rollout. Find your Edge profile in the toolbar . With multiple tabs open, the tab strip is valuable space for you to find the right tabs quickly. To increase visibility of tab titles, we moved the Profile pill to the toolbar. It will also appear as a minimized icon only by default. Admins can use the ProfileTypeInProfileButtonEnabled policy to control whether the label for the work or school profile type is shown in the profile button. Note: Any existing organization branding changes configured through the Edge management service won't be affected.

. With multiple tabs open, the tab strip is valuable space for you to find the right tabs quickly. To increase visibility of tab titles, we moved the Profile pill to the toolbar. It will also appear as a minimized icon only by default. Admins can use the ProfileTypeInProfileButtonEnabled policy to control whether the label for the work or school profile type is shown in the profile button. Note: Any existing organization branding changes configured through the Edge management service won't be affected. New Password Manager policy . The PasswordExportEnabled policy lets administrators control whether the Export Password button in edge://wallet/passwords is enabled. If the policy is disabled, the Export Password button is unavailable, preventing password exports.

. The PasswordExportEnabled policy lets administrators control whether the Export Password button in edge://wallet/passwords is enabled. If the policy is disabled, the Export Password button is unavailable, preventing password exports. HTTPS Policy Updates . The AutomaticHttpsDefault policy is deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 136 and is planned to be obsoleted in Microsoft Edge version 139. The new policy to replace this is HttpsUpgradesEnabled which is available in Microsoft Edge version 136.

. The AutomaticHttpsDefault policy is deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 136 and is planned to be obsoleted in Microsoft Edge version 139. The new policy to replace this is HttpsUpgradesEnabled which is available in Microsoft Edge version 136. Secure Password Deployment in the Edge management service . The secure password deployment feature in the Edge management service enables admins to deploy encrypted shared passwords to a set of users, allowing them to log into websites seamlessly without ever seeing the actual passwords. This reduces the risk of unauthorized access and enhances the organization's overall security posture. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

. The secure password deployment feature in the Edge management service enables admins to deploy encrypted shared passwords to a set of users, allowing them to log into websites seamlessly without ever seeing the actual passwords. This reduces the risk of unauthorized access and enhances the organization's overall security posture. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the Microsoft 365 admin center. Elevating top settings and improving settings page navigability . To make finding browser settings more efficient, Microsoft Edge is introducing three navigation improvements to Edge Settings. We aren’t changing the functionality of any setting, and all the settings stay on the same page as today but will be behind clickable sections. These changes are as follows. Introduce quick access to the most used Settings actions on the first place users land when entering Edge Settings (the Profiles page). Clicking the button with the name of the setting navigates users directly to its location. Make densely populated Settings pages (such as Privacy, search, and services, Appearance, Cookies and site permissions, System and performance) easier to navigate by introducing quick access to the most used actions located on that page. Clicking the button with the name of the setting takes users directly to its location. For these densely populated pages, each lengthy section of settings is a clickable "table of contents" with descriptive subtexts. This helps users locate settings directly and avoid unnecessary scrolling.

. To make finding browser settings more efficient, Microsoft Edge is introducing three navigation improvements to Edge Settings. We aren’t changing the functionality of any setting, and all the settings stay on the same page as today but will be behind clickable sections. These changes are as follows. Extensions in Edge Settings. Enabling users to find extensions in Browser Settings (edge://settings) through addition of "Extensions" navigation menu and search functionalities across installed extensions. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Other changes in Edge 136 Beta include fixes and improvements that Microsoft introduced in two feature updates in the Dev Channel:

You can find the rest of the changelog with policy updates and other alerts in the official documentation. If you want to try Edge 136 in the Beta Channel ahead of its Stable Release on the week of May 1, head to the official Edge Insider website. You can test it side-by-side with the stable version or other preview releases on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.