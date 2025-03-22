Weekend PC Game Deals: City building to try, dinosaurs to manage, and heroines to bundle

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble had a few silent weeks in recent months, but this week, it was all packed with two gaming bundles.

It starts off with the Humble Heroines Bundle, which has Pseudoregalia, Thief of Thieves, and Kill the Crows for $5. The second and final tier costs $12, and you get Control Ultimate Edition, Beyond: Two Souls, Darksiders III, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition.

At the same time, the store's Earth Defense Force Collection bundle that went up yesterday is coming with three games from the co-op franchise and a horde of DLC. There are three tiers costing $10, $15, and $25, with each one giving you access to newer entries as well as more DLC packs for them.

The Epic Games Store delivered a brand-new title to its freebie promotion this week, with Jurassic World Evolution 2 landing for park building and management fans.

The sim features over 100 prehistoric beings, and it has you building enclosures, aviaries, and lagoons for all the various species. The title touts complex behaviors for its dinosaurs as they adapt to environments and other species around them. Multiple game modes are available too, including campaign, what-if scenarios from movies, a sandbox mode, and more.

The Jurassic World Evolution 2 giveaway on the Epic Games Store will come to an end on March 27. As for what's replacing it on the same day, two mystery giveaways have been teased by Epic. It seems one of these will be Konami's upcoming game Deliver at all Costs.

Free Events

There only seems to be a single free event running this weekend, and that's for the city-building experience Cities: Skylines. The classic entry just passed its 10-year birthday too, and Colossal Order is planning some new content and DLC to celebrate the occasion.

Paradox has made the Cities: Skylines base game free to play for the entire weekend on Steam.

Big Deals

The Steam Spring Sale has closed its doors already, but plenty of publishers and indie developers have taken the chance to offer discounts to fill the void. Here are our handpicked big deals for the weekend.

DRM-free Specials

While others end their spring promotions, the GOG store has just kicked off its own DRM-free spring sale for PC gamers. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.