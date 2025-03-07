Microsoft releases Edge 134 with faster settings, better link handling, and more

Microsoft Edge 134 is now available for all users in the Stable Channel. The latest feature update delivers several improvements and changes, such as better Teams link handling on macOS, a faster Settings section thanks to WebUI2 and more optimized pages. There are also new policies for the recently launched Scareware Blocker, changes for Entra ID users, and more.

Here is the changelog:

Feature updates Removal of “Add account” option in Profile menu for Entra ID users . The option to add a linked personal account directly from Edge is no longer available in the Edge profile menu. The LinkedAccountEnabled policy is also obsolete in Microsoft Edge version 134.

. The option to add a linked personal account directly from Edge is no longer available in the Edge profile menu. The LinkedAccountEnabled policy is also obsolete in Microsoft Edge version 134. Microsoft Search in Bing deprecation and policy updates . Microsoft Search in Bing, the work search experience available on Bing.com, will be retired, such that the last day of availability is on March 31, 2025. The AddressBarMicrosoftSearchInBingProviderEnabled policy, used to configure Microsoft Search in Bing results in the Edge for Business address bar, will be deprecated and obsoleted (non-functional) in a future Microsoft Edge version. The new policy to replace this is AddressBarWorkSearchResultsEnabled which is available in Microsoft Edge version 134.

. Microsoft Search in Bing, the work search experience available on Bing.com, will be retired, such that the last day of availability is on March 31, 2025. The AddressBarMicrosoftSearchInBingProviderEnabled policy, used to configure Microsoft Search in Bing results in the Edge for Business address bar, will be deprecated and obsoleted (non-functional) in a future Microsoft Edge version. The new policy to replace this is AddressBarWorkSearchResultsEnabled which is available in Microsoft Edge version 134. Edge on macOS now seamlessly opens links in Teams . When Microsoft Edge is configured as the browser to open web links in Teams, then links in Teams chat will be opened through Edge, and Edge launches in the profile that matches with the authenticated profile, users can benefit from a seamless browsing experience that integrates their identity and user data across Microsoft apps. Administrators can control the availability of this feature using the "Choose Which Browser Opens Web Links" Microsoft 365 policy.

. When Microsoft Edge is configured as the browser to open web links in Teams, then links in Teams chat will be opened through Edge, and Edge launches in the profile that matches with the authenticated profile, users can benefit from a seamless browsing experience that integrates their identity and user data across Microsoft apps. Administrators can control the availability of this feature using the "Choose Which Browser Opens Web Links" Microsoft 365 policy. Scareware blocker policy . Scareware blocker in Microsoft Edge is your AI powered shield designed to protect you and your users from scareware attacks. Scareware blocker is currently in preview and admins can control availability to this feature using the ScarewareBlockerProtectionEnabled Policy. For more information, see Stand up to scareware with scareware blocker, now available in preview in Microsoft Edge - Microsoft Edge Blog.

. Scareware blocker in Microsoft Edge is your AI powered shield designed to protect you and your users from scareware attacks. Scareware blocker is currently in preview and admins can control availability to this feature using the ScarewareBlockerProtectionEnabled Policy. For more information, see Stand up to scareware with scareware blocker, now available in preview in Microsoft Edge - Microsoft Edge Blog. Edge Settings Improvements. Edge Settings is migrating to WebUI2 to boost page responsiveness and introducing a series of minor visual and content upgrades to improve overall usability and utility. This includes optimizing for concise wording of individual settings, simplifying the number of pages and reorganizing content, and creating a cohesive user interface. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Microsoft Edge 134 also includes all the changes and updates Microsoft added to the browsers when it was available for testing in the Dev Channel. You can find all the details using the following links:

Microsoft Edge will update itself automatically in the background, but you can always speed things up by heading to edge://settings/help.

The next big update for Microsoft Edge, version 135, is expected on the week of April 3, 2025.