Microsoft ends support for the original Surface Hub 55 and 84

Seven years ago, Microsoft launched the original Surface Hub in two variants—Surface Hub 55 and Surface Hub 84 (numbers in the name represent screen sizes in inches). These giant devices were made to serve as digital collaboration tools for businesses and schools. Today, on November 30, 2022, Microsoft is ending support for these two massive computers. The company will no longer ship new firmware and drivers, leaving the devices only with operating system updates.

The original Surface Hub is a quirky computer with interesting specs, such as 100-point multi-touch display and three simultaneous Surface Pen input support. It runs fourth-gen Intel Core i7 / i5 processors (no Windows 11 support for these) and a custom version of Windows 10 called Windows 10 Team. The 84-inch variant has a 4K 120Hz display, while the smaller 55-inch model offers a much more modest Full HD 120Hz panel.

Back in 2015, the top-of-the-line Surface Hub 84 would set you back a whopping $19,999 (later raised by $2,000), but now you can find one on eBay for about two grand. Despite hefty price tags and several delays, the demand for the original Surface Hub exceeded Microsoft's expectations. Eventually, Microsoft introduced the much sleeker and quirkier Surface Hub 2S and 2X just to cancel the latter in early 2020, leaving only the 2S and its several accessories. There is no information on whether Microsoft plans to unveil a third-gen Surface Hub.

The original Surface Hub is not the only Surface device Microsoft stopped supporting this month. Several days ago, the first-gen Surface Go with LTE reached the end of its life. The next Surface to bite the dust is the Surface Laptop 2—Microsoft will stop updating its second-gen Laptop on December 27, 2022.