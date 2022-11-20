Microsoft ends support for Surface Go with LTE

The original Surface Go with LTE Advanced, unveiled in November 2018, has reached its end of support. Starting today, Microsoft no longer provides firmware and driver updates for its first-gen entry-level Surface with cellular connectivity.

Microsoft traditionally provides four years of active support for each Surface device, and the period begins when a device goes on sale. However, some Surface computers had significantly longer lifecycles. For example, Microsoft supported the Surface Pro 3 for nearly double that.

The next Surface computer to reach the end of life is the second-generation Surface Laptop—Microsoft will stop supporting it on December 27, 2022.

It is worth noting that Windows updates are separate from firmware updates, which means your Surface Go with LTE will continue receiving OS updates, patches, and new features. Unfortunately, the original Surface Go does not support Windows 11, but it works perfectly fine with Windows 10, which will remain supported until 2025. The latter recently received the 2022 Update with "a limited set" of productivity features.

If you think it is time to ditch the Surface Go with LTE, consider buying the Surface Pro 9 with 5G with a $200 discount. At the same time, if the device works well, you can continue using it without support from Microsoft.