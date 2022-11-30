OnePlus announces major changes in update policy

At a roundtable event held in London, OnePlus executives revealed major changes coming to the number of software updates the company delivers to its phones. The company executives also talked about features coming to OxygenOS 13.1 release.

As per the company executives, the company is now committed to releasing four major OS updates and five years of security updates for select handsets debuting in 2023 and beyond. Although not confirmed, "select" handset could likely mean only flagship and budget tier handsets. Either way, being a premium phone, the alleged OnePlus 11 (or whatever the company ends up calling it) should be its first phone to get support for four major OS updates. It will be interesting to see whether the new update policy applies to devices that come under the Nord sub-brand.

While talking about the sudden change in the company's update strategy, Gary Chen, head of software products at OnePlus, said the following:

As a user-oriented company, we do everything we can to enhance user experience. With more users keeping their devices for longer, we want to make sure we can offer that possibility. This new update policy will give users access to the latest security and functional features required to power OnePlus’ signature fast-and-smooth experience throughout the lifetime of the phone.

This is not the first time the Oppo sister company is changing its update policy. Last year, it announced three major Android updates and four years of security updates for the then new flagship handsets. And now, with a change in its update policy once again, OnePlus matches Android flagship leader Samsung: the latter announced four generations of One UI and five years of security updates for select devices earlier this year.

Besides the new update policy, the company executives confirmed some new features in OxygenOS 13.1, including AI system booster, dynamic always on display, spatial audio, and more.

