Microsoft expands new Bing chat limits, with major improvements coming Thursday

Late last week, Microsoft announced that it was going to limit the new Bing chatbot to 50 daily chat turns and five session turns for people who are currently chosen to test it. Today, Microsoft said those limits will be expanded, but just slightly.

In a new Bing blog post, Microsoft stated:

We intend to bring back longer chats and are working hard as we speak on the best way to do this responsibly. The first step we are taking is we have increased the chat turns per session to 6 and expanded to 60 total chats per day. Our data shows that for the vast majority of you this will enable your natural daily use of Bing. That said, our intention is to go further, and we plan to increase the daily cap to 100 total chats soon.

The blog post added that normal Bing searches will no longer be counted in terms of the Bing chat bot session limits.

Microsoft also confirmed it will start testing what we reported on a few days ago, a new feature that will allow users to set up different tones for Bing chat responses:

We are also going to begin testing an additional option that lets you choose the tone of the Chat from more Precise – which will focus on shorter, more search focused answers – to Balanced, to more Creative – which gives you longer and more chatty answers. The goal is to give you more control on the type of chat behavior to best meet your needs.

Finally, Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft''s head of Advertising and Web Services, posted word on his Twitter account that a major update to Bing is slated to roll out on Thursday:

Next week is going to be big. Major improvement in quality of New Bing understanding are scheduled, ETA Thursday 23rd. Sports results will remain flaky for a couple more weeks, though :-( — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 18, 2023

It looks like Microsoft is making slow but steady progress for improving the new Bing chat responses.