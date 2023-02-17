Bing Chat now has some hard daily and session turn limits for its testers

Unless you have been vacationing on a remote island in the last week, you might know that many people who have received the opportunity to check out Microsoft's new Bing search engine, and in particular the Bing chatbot, have reported some . . . interesting interactions with the chatbot AI. Late today, Microsoft announced a fundemental change in how the people selected to test the chatbot will interact with Bing Chat for the foreseeable future.

In a post on the offical Bing blog, Microsoft stated:

Starting today, the chat experience will be capped at 50 chat turns per day and 5 chat turns per session. A turn is a conversation exchange which contains both a user question and a reply from Bing.



Our data has shown that the vast majority of you find the answers you’re looking for within 5 turns and that only ~1% of chat conversations have 50+ messages. After a chat session hits 5 turns, you will be prompted to start a new topic. At the end of each chat session, context needs to be cleared so the model won’t get confused.

The blog post added that as public testing of Bing Chat continues, Microsoft will 'explore" extending the number of daily and per session turns on the chatbot but didn't give a time frame of when that might happen.