OpenAI's new AI model 'Strawberry' could launch sooner than previously anticipated

OpenAI's new AI model called "Strawberry," is reportedly arriving sooner than initially expected. According to a fresh report by The Information, OpenAI's reasoning-based AI model, which was originally slated for a fall release, could launch within the next two weeks.

Strawberry is a new AI model that is designed to think before responding. Unlike current AI models that provide you with an answer almost instantly, Strawberry takes a moment to process queries more methodically, potentially reducing the chances of errors and enhancing the performance, particularly required for complex or multi-step reasoning.

OpenAI has reportedly trained the model to offer better responses in areas such as solving math problems, coding, generating marketing strategies, and more. As per the report, the two individuals who tested OpenAI's Strawberry reasoning-based AI model suggested that it could be integrated within ChatGPT but could be offered as a standalone option.

While details regarding how the new AI model will be offered are unclear, it is presumed that it will be available for selection within the list of AI models in the ChatGPT service. Notably, the Strawberry AI model will only be text-based at launch and won't have multimodal capabilities, such as processing both text and image queries, which is available in OpenAI's other models.

Testers also pointed out that Strawberry sometimes took too long to respond to a simple query, and the quality of responses was not always good enough to justify the additional wait time. However, Strawberry also can remember previous conversations to offer more personalized responses. Despite this, the AI model exhibited some inconsistencies during testing.

It is expected that, unlike ChatGPT, which offers both paid and free versions, the Strawberry AI model will only be available only via subscription, with a limit on the number of queries users can send per hour. Purportedly, the higher-priced tiers will offer faster responses. ChatGPT Plus subscribers are expected to get access to the Strawberry AI model earlier than it goes live for free users.