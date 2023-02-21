More PlayStation VR2 launch titles revealed ahead of Wednesday's PS5 VR headset debut

Earlier in February, Sony revealed that over 30 games will be released in the launch window timeframe for its PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset. Now, the company has posted word that 10 more PS VR2 games will be available for gamers who pick up the next-generation virtual reality headset for Sony's PlayStation 5 console.

Here's the full list of the over 40 games that are set for the PS VR2 launch window, including the 10 newly revealed titles:

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Drums Rock (Garage 51)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Garden of the Sea (Neat Corporation)

GORN (Devolver Digital, launch window)

Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer (Normal VR LLC, launch window)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free PS VR2 upgrade).

Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

Ragnarock (WanadevStudio, launch window)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

RUNNER (Truant Pixel, LLC)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLAB)

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending (free PS VR2 upgrade)

Swordsman VR (Sinn Studio Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade until May 2023)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free PS VR2 upgrade)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

Townsmen VR (HandyGames)

Unplugged: Air Guitar (Vertigo Games)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

What the Bat (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free PS VR2 upgrade)

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded (XR Games)

The PS VR2 will officially go on sale Wednesday, February 22 for the price of $549.99. For now, most of the games will be released digitally, although Sony has said physical game disks will be made available for some PS VR2 games.

Sony also stated that PS VR2 owners will get a chance to check out some free demos or trial versions of some of the launch titles. They will include Horizon Call of The Mountain, Resident Evil Village, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge and more.