Google offers free battery replacements for Pixel 7a devices with swollen batteries

On one hand, we’re already starting to see some leaks about the upcoming Pixel 10 series. On the other hand, Google has finally started addressing a long-standing issue with its two-year-old smartphone, the Google Pixel 7a. Many users have long been reporting swollen battery issues with their Pixel 7a on forums like Reddit and Google Support.

Google has acknowledged that some of its Pixel 7a devices may experience a battery swelling issue. While the company hasn't provided any details on why the swelling is happening, it has announced a battery replacement program for users affected by the problem. Eligible users will receive one free battery replacement for their Pixel 7a smartphone.

Google has also released an online assessment tool, via which you can check if your device is eligible for the battery replacement. The tool will ask for some information about the smartphone, like its IMEI number.

It will then assess all the provided information and let you know whether your Pixel 7a is eligible for the battery replacement or not. Google will also physically inspect your smartphone, and if it finds any signs of additional damage, such as liquid damage, damage caused by sharp objects, or damage from excessive force, it might not provide a free battery replacement for your device.

It's important to note that the battery replacement program is limited to certain countries. These include the United States, India, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Singapore. In India and the United States, Google is offering a mail-in repair option, while in the other eligible countries, a walk-in option is available.

In addition to the battery replacement program, the company is also offering appeasement options. These options are only available in countries like Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia, Switzerland, and various European nations where the battery replacement program isn’t offered. If you live in one of these countries, you can check your eligibility using Google’s assessment tool.

As part of the appeasement options, if your smartphone warranty has expired, you can choose to claim either a $200 cash payment or a $300 discount code for Google hardware. Notably, the code will be valid for only one year from the date it is issued. Also, you’ll only be able to use the code to purchase a Pixel smartphone from the Google Store.

In case you’re facing the battery issue on a Pixel 7a device that is still in warranty, then Google will make a $456 payment to your account. Lastly, if your country isn’t in the battery replacement program or the list of regions eligible for compensation, then Google recommends you visit the Pixel help center to get in touch with its support team.