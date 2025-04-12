Microsoft finally removes a six-month old Windows 11 24H2 update block

Microsoft, last month, removed an upgrade block for Windows 11 version 24H2 that had been placed at the launch of the feature update back in September 2024. The tech giant is repeating that action again this month too, as earlier today, Microsoft removed yet another upgrade block related to compatibility problems with wallpaper customization apps like Wallpaper Engine.

Microsoft says that it is slowly beginning to remove this safeguard hold as app updates are beginning to incorporate the necessary fixes, although the company still does not recommend trying a forced update to 24H2 if you are on an older Windows 11 version. It writes:

Resolution: We have started to gradually remove this safeguard hold. If you try to install version 24H2 using Windows Update under Settings, Windows 11 Installation Assistant, or Media Creation Tool, you might receive a message requesting you to uninstall your wallpaper app. We also recommend updating the app, since a newer version might be compatible. Or you may uninstall, instead. After you complete this action, you will be able to finish installing version 24H2. Note that several wallpaper applications are currently included in this compatibility hold. For this reason, the specific timing of the resolution of this issue on a given device may depend on the application being used and the timing of that application's update. As new versions and updates are released for these applications by their respective developers, it's expected that these issues will be resolved.

IT admins and system admins can find information related to this problem using the safeguard ID 52754008. You can view the issue here on Microsoft's official Windows health dashboard website.

Neowin noticed that the Wallpaper Engine team released an update, version 2.6, to fix Windows 11 24H2-related problems back in February. The patch notes say:

Wallpaper Engine 2.6 comes with several new features for the wallpaper editor, the update also fixes some bugs and improves compatibility with Windows 11 24H2. ... Fixed Windows 11 24H2 update breaking screensaver detection.

Fixed Windows 11 24H2 update causing freezes on web wallpaper transitions. ...

You can find the full patch notes for Wallpaper Engine here.

If you still can't update, perhaps it is one of the newer compatibility blocks that Microsoft recently placed.