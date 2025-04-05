Microsoft blocks Windows 11 24H2 update on some new PCs

Microsoft recently published a blog post about devices running Windows 10 that won't be offered Windows 11 as they don't meet the latter's system requirements. The company has urged that such users let go of their old Windows 10 PC and get a new one with Windows 11.

However, the experience on Windows 11 may not be flawless, especially on the latest OS feature update, version 24H2. Last month, the company lifted an upgrade block related to gaming with safeguard hold ID 52796746.

Today, however, the company has issued a new block on some new devices as it has been found that the sprotect SYS driver is having compatibility problems on Windows 11 24H2, leading to system freezing and blue screening or black screening errors.

Below, Microsoft explains the issue and has also provided the safeguard hold ID for system admins:

Microsoft is working with SenseShield Technology Co on a compatibility issue between Windows 11, version 24H2 and the sprotect.sys driver. This issue causes affected devices to become unresponsive and display a blue or black screen error. The sprotect.sys driver provides encryption protection and is used by specialized security software and enterprise solutions. This driver can be automatically introduced into a system as part of the installation process of many different applications. The issue impacts devices with any version of the sprotect.sys driver (1.0.2.372 and 1.0.3.48903). To safeguard your update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices running the incompatible sprotect.sys driver. These devices will not be offered to install Windows 11, version 24H2 via the Windows Update release channel. If you have a Home or Pro Windows device affected by this hold, the Windows Update page under Settings will display a message saying you don’t need to take any action now... IT administrators using Windows Update for Business reports can check this issue using safeguard ID 56318982.

As always, Microsoft has recommended not to force an update to Windows 11 24H2 in case you can't do it. The company says it is working with SenseShield to fix it. You can find the issue here on Microsoft's Windows health dashboard website.