Windows 11 gets post-quantum cryptography and various fixes in build 27863

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build in the Canary Channel. Build 27863 is not the biggest one, and there are not that many updates. However, it contains some important changes, like post-quantum cryptography, which Microsoft announced at its annual Build conference earlier this week. Windows 11 now supports the post-quantum signature algorithm ML-DSA in the NCrypt and BCrypt cryptography API surfaces, as well as the Crypt32 certificate APIs.

Other changes in Windows 11 build 27863 include three fixes. One resolves error 0xc0370106 upon Windows Sandbox launch that occurred in the previous Canary build. Another fix patches the bug with core Windows surfaces not being able to load in safe mode. Those include File Explorer, Start menu, and other elements.

Finally, build 27863 fixes problems with the msftedit.dll library, which was causing apps like Sticky Notes and Dxdiag to crash on systems with certain locales, such as Hebrew or Arabic.

Known issues include the following:

Improtant Note for Copilot+ PCs: If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”.

If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”. You may see an Administrative Templates error message when opening Group Policy Editor. If you click OK you should be able to proceed as normal. One of the causes of this is fixed with this flight – there’s a second fix we’re working on which will be included in an upcoming flight.

We’re investigating an issue where the taskbar is unexpectedly not showing acrylic material after upgrading to this build.

We’re working on the fix for an issue where audio devices with high sampling (like 192Hz) and multiple channels aren’t producing sound after upgrading to this build. Thanks Insiders that provided detailed information in your feedback!

[ Input ] Pen input may be non-responsive on some PCs that support pen for inking.

] [ Task Manager ] Search and other options such as filtering in Task Manager does not work.

]

You can find the official announcement post here.