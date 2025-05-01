Microsoft Edge is not going anywhere with its market share

I used to cover Statcounter's monthly findings about Windows and browser market share each month. While in the Windows part, drastic changes happen every time (Windows 11 is quickly catching up to Windows 10), things on the browser side are completely stalled. Competing with Google Chrome is an immense task, and even corporations like Microsoft are struggling to put a dent in Chrome's market share.

Statcounter reports that during the last 12 months, the desktop browser market share worldwide has seen very little to no action. Google Chrome, despite all the regulatory turbulence around it, remains uncontested with an overwhelming 65.02% market share, which, in April 2025, decreased by 0.62 points.

One year ago, in April 2024, Microsoft Edge had 12.97%. Fast forward to May 2025, Microsoft's browser has 13.29% (-0.08 points in one month and +0.32 points year-over-year). Despite being the default browser in Windows 10 and 11, despite being very hard to delete from the operating system, and despite all the efforts Microsoft puts into making users switch from Chrome (some of them are quite aggressive and openly user-hostile), Edge still seems permanently stuck with its 13% market share worldwide (the highest point was 13.9% by the end of February 2025).

In some countries, though, things are a bit better for Microsoft. For example, in the United Kingdom, Edge has a more impressive 21.78%, while Chrome has 52.45%. But then, there is India, where Chrome sits at a whopping 86.22% and Microsoft Edge is all the way down at just 5.65%.

Apple's Safari is the third most popular desktop browser worldwide with a 7.95% market share (-0.3 points in April 2025). Firefox is fourth with 6.14% (+0.12 points), and Opera closes the top 5 with a modest 3.04% market share (+0.1 point).

You can find more information about Statcounter's latest browser findings on the official website.